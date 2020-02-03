If the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil seem a little suspect to you, maybe you'd like a more learned look at the remaining winter weather.
Weather experts from DTN, a Burnsville-based company that specializes in weather and industry forecasts, gave their own predictions Thursday based on weather models and recent annual trends rather than spotting a shadow.
"Looking at the balance of the winter, for some of you, it doesn’t seem like we’ve had a lot of winter so far," said Jeff Johnson, a certified consulting meteorologist for DTN.
Johnson said the current winter season is neither an El Niño nor a La Niña year in the Pacific Ocean, which has made the year a little difficult to pin down.
Thus far, he said, a cold snap in mid-November has been followed by a fairly mild December and January in the Upper Midwest.
One area of concern, he said, is the soil moisture is still fairly saturated from the wet winter through summer of 2019.
Nathan Hamblin, a long-range team lead meteorologist for DTN, said the polar vortex that often brings waves of cold air into the northern Plains, seems to be mild this year. The vortex, if it will affect Minnesota, should have started doing so by now, and should be at higher elevations. Neither is the case this winter.
"There's a 94% chance that we're going to be warmer than normal from November through March," said Stephen Strum, vice president of forecast services for DTN. "There's still some enhanced snowfall risk. There's enough cold air to see impactful snows for a few months still."
That risk, though, while it could lead to an above-average winter of snow, won't touch the record levels from 2018-19, Strum said.
Hamblin added that the closer the calendar gets to March, the less likely the Upper Midwest will face long periods of brutal cold.
Strum said one of the key concerns, as always, is spring flooding.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, said the flow of the Upper Mississippi River has been unusually high for this time of year, which could lead to flooding problems this winter and into the fall.
What is key, Strum said, is how fast the snow that does come will melt. If higher temperatures cause it all to melt at once, that could bring severe flooding. But if the snow melts slowly — with periods of melting and refreezing, releasing the water over a longer period — rivers in the Midwest could more easily handle the water this spring.