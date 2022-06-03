Tracking rain showers for this first weekend in June

Our weather is shaping up to be quite pleasant today. Highs will hit close to 70° this afternoon with light winds out of the northwest. A wave of showers move out of South Dakota and head our direction Saturday. Showers look likely tomorrow with only a slight chance of a passing shower on Sunday. Winds will be breezy Saturday out of the east with lighter winds out of the north expected Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.