Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
Tracking rain showers for this first weekend in June

Highs will stay in the 60s with a chance of showers both Saturday & Sunday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Our weather is shaping up to be quite pleasant today. Highs will hit close to 70° this afternoon with light winds out of the northwest. A wave of showers move out of South Dakota and head our direction Saturday. Showers look likely tomorrow with only a slight chance of a passing shower on Sunday. Winds will be breezy Saturday out of the east with lighter winds out of the north expected Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
