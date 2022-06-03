Tracking rain showers for this first weekend in June
Highs will stay in the 60s with a chance of showers both Saturday & Sunday.
Our weather is shaping up to be quite pleasant today. Highs will hit close to 70° this afternoon with light winds out of the northwest. A wave of showers move out of South Dakota and head our direction Saturday. Showers look likely tomorrow with only a slight chance of a passing shower on Sunday. Winds will be breezy Saturday out of the east with lighter winds out of the north expected Sunday.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern
