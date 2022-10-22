SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tracking a breezy and warm weekend

Highs will warm in 70s both today and tomorrow before cooler weather returns early in the work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine across the area today. Winds will be out of the south with gusts reaching into the lower 20s throughout the day. This south wind will help boost temperatures into the mid and upper 70s across the area. We stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60° heading into Sunday. Winds will pick up more Sunday with gusts into the 30s not out of the question. The south wind will keep us warm again tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower and mid-70s. Our next weather producer arrives Sunday night into Monday bringing a chance of showers and potentially a few rumbles as well. Temperatures will stay mild on Monday before we cool back down. Highs midweek look to peak near or just above 50°.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
