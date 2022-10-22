Tracking a breezy and warm weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine across the area today. Winds will be out of the south with gusts reaching into the lower 20s throughout the day. This south wind will help boost temperatures into the mid and upper 70s across the area. We stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60° heading into Sunday. Winds will pick up more Sunday with gusts into the 30s not out of the question. The south wind will keep us warm again tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower and mid-70s. Our next weather producer arrives Sunday night into Monday bringing a chance of showers and potentially a few rumbles as well. Temperatures will stay mild on Monday before we cool back down. Highs midweek look to peak near or just above 50°.