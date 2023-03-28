Tracking a chance of rain and then snow at the end of the week

Today is shaping up to stay fairly quiet around the area. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds with lighter northwest winds. I'm seeing a few light snow showers clip the area overnight with a chillier day ahead of us tomorrow. Highs will only warm to around the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon. An area of lower pressure pushes up into the Upper Midwest late Thursday bringing a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. We could even hear a couple rumbles with this system on Friday. The cold air looks to wrap into this low Friday night leading to a chance of our weather to change from rain to some wintry mix and then snow by early Saturday. Our temperatures will hit the 40s Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday may end up being our warmest day of this forecast with temperatures possibly warming into the lower to mid-50s.