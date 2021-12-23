Tracking a chance of snow on Christmas Day
Our weather will stay very mild today with warm temperatures lasting into Friday.
Highs will hit close to 40° with light winds under a mostly sunny sky today. More wind in the forecast tomorrow with even warmer temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible on Friday. A wave of snow will move out of the Dakotas on Saturday. This snow looks to mainly impact northern Minnesota, but light snow could clip the Rochester area Christmas Day. I'm seeing another chance of snow arriving in the area later on Sunday into Sunday night.
