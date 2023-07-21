6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking a chance of T-storms later Saturday

I'm seeing a dry and mostly sunny day here to finish out this work week, but a front will bring a chance of showers and storms later Saturday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be on the light side and with temperatures warming to near 80° or just above will make for a pleasant Friday ahead for us. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning with lower 80s on tap for Saturday afternoon. We'll start off on a sunny note, but a front will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms later tomorrow along with a little more cloud cover. Weekend winds will cooperate for us (unless you are looking for a walleye chop), as Saturday will feature west winds at 5-10 mph and Sunday will have winds out of the northwest around 6-12 mph. July heat is forecast to arrive next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and then highs in the 90s for a few days midweek.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
