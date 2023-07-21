Tracking a chance of T-storms later Saturday

Winds will be on the light side and with temperatures warming to near 80° or just above will make for a pleasant Friday ahead for us. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning with lower 80s on tap for Saturday afternoon. We'll start off on a sunny note, but a front will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms later tomorrow along with a little more cloud cover. Weekend winds will cooperate for us (unless you are looking for a walleye chop), as Saturday will feature west winds at 5-10 mph and Sunday will have winds out of the northwest around 6-12 mph. July heat is forecast to arrive next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and then highs in the 90s for a few days midweek.