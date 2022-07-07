Tracking a chance of T-storms today

Highs will top off very close to 80° today through the weekend. Mostly cloudy today with the slight chance of a shower or T-storm. Winds look to stay light today, Friday, and Saturday. Expect more sunshine over the area of Friday and Saturday as well. Sunday looks a little breezier with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.