Tracking a chance of T-storms today

We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 07, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will top off very close to 80° today through the weekend. Mostly cloudy today with the slight chance of a shower or T-storm. Winds look to stay light today, Friday, and Saturday. Expect more sunshine over the area of Friday and Saturday as well. Sunday looks a little breezier with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
