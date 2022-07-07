Tracking a chance of T-storms today
We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Highs will top off very close to 80° today through the weekend. Mostly cloudy today with the slight chance of a shower or T-storm. Winds look to stay light today, Friday, and Saturday. Expect more sunshine over the area of Friday and Saturday as well. Sunday looks a little breezier with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July
Today through Friday will feature a few chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
At great distances, the sound of thunder is dampened, so that sometimes you only see a silent, reflected flash of lightning a long distance away.