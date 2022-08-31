Tracking a cooldown for the region heading into the holiday weekend

The cold front on Friday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area throughout the day. Behind this cold front our weather will stay quiet, sunny, but colder. If you are heading up into northern Minnesota to close down the cabin, some areas may barely make it to 70° Saturday afternoon. I'm seeing our high temperatures mainly peak in the mid-70s for Rochester Saturday through Labor Day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.