Tracking a cooldown for the region heading into the holiday weekend
Our weather will stay mild midweek before a cold front slides through the area Friday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The cold front on Friday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area throughout the day. Behind this cold front our weather will stay quiet, sunny, but colder. If you are heading up into northern Minnesota to close down the cabin, some areas may barely make it to 70° Saturday afternoon. I'm seeing our high temperatures mainly peak in the mid-70s for Rochester Saturday through Labor Day.
During a heavy thunderstorm, more than one trillion raindrops will fall on a square mile.
Our weather will stay rather stable in the days ahead with a mix of 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Space begins where the atmosphere ends, but this is difficult to measure.
Upper level winds and instability are favorable for storm growth