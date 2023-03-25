Tracking a couple chances of rain and snow later next week

I'm seeing us stay a little on the cloudier side today with some pockets of sunshine. Highs will top off close to 44° with north winds around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows cool into the upper 20s heading into Sunday morning with temps just a touch cooler tomorrow. Highs will peak in the lower 40s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Our weather stays dry and stable into the first part of the work week before a couple waves in the upper atmosphere bring changes. I'm seeing a chance of rain and potentially a little snow in the mix on Wednesday with a second stronger wave move in later Thursday into Friday. This second wave later in the work week will potentially bring a chance of wintry mix to start with our precipitation staying in the form of rain Friday. Highs next week will range from upper 30s to lower 40s.