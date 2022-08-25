Tracking a few chances of showers and thunderstorms ahead
Most of our Thursday will stay dry, but a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out today.
Highs will hit the mid-70s today under a partly sunny sky. We clear out tonight and drop down to some mid and upper 50s by Friday morning. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very nice day. Winds will be light, highs will hit the mid to upper 70s, and we'll have mostly sunny sky Friday. A few showers look possible Saturday with another round of showers possible Sunday. I'm not seeing the weekend as a washout, but a few interruptions look likely.
Cumulus clouds form on relatively small columns of rising air.
A dip in the upper atmosphere will bring more cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area.