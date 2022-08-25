Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking a few chances of showers and thunderstorms ahead

Most of our Thursday will stay dry, but a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Highs will hit the mid-70s today under a partly sunny sky. We clear out tonight and drop down to some mid and upper 50s by Friday morning. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very nice day. Winds will be light, highs will hit the mid to upper 70s, and we'll have mostly sunny sky Friday. A few showers look possible Saturday with another round of showers possible Sunday. I'm not seeing the weekend as a washout, but a few interruptions look likely.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
The Jet Stream remains weak as September begins
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the late-summer weather patterns
August 24, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Sunflower bee.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for August 24, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
August 24, 2022 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Cumulus clouds come from a Latin word meaning 'heap'
Cumulus clouds form on relatively small columns of rising air.
August 24, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Thunderstorms possible for Rochester midweek
A dip in the upper atmosphere will bring more cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area.
August 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg