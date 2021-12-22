Tracking a few changes toward Christmas Day
Sunshine in the forecast today and tomorrow, but a low pressure system will bring warm temperatures and a chance of wintry precipitation Christmas Eve.
Highs will top off close to freezing this afternoon. We get warmer tomorrow and Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 30s Thursday and even lower 40s for Friday. Friday looks to features a slight chance of sprinkles and a few snowflakes in the mix. Winds get a little gusty Friday night with highs in the upper 20s Christmas Day.
