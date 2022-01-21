SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Tracking a few rounds of light snow

Winds will pick up today with a chance of snow arriving late in the day.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but it will be breezy. Winds will be blowing out of the south today with gusts into the upper 20s. Highs make it into the lower to mid-teens today, but with the wind it will feel much colder. Wind chills may dip into the -20s below. A round of light snow will slide by the area tonight. I'm seeing us picking up less than an inch of new snow. Saturday will be partly sunny and a little warmer. There are two more waves set to slide by the region. One will bring light snow Saturday night with yet another round of snow possible Sunday night into Monday.

