Weather

Tracking a few rounds of precipitation this week

Today will stay cloudy with a chance of light snow and rain throughout the day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM

Today's precipitation will be the first of 3 rounds that we are tracking this week. Precipitation will stay light, but we may see a few periods of light snow and rain mixed together. Highs today will warm to near 38° this afternoon. Round two arrives in the area tomorrow. Highs will again be mild with peak temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow will be likely tomorrow, tomorrow night, and into Friday. This second wave will be the strongest one we are tracking this week. Heavy snow is expected later Thursday into Thursday night with this storm winding down throughout the day on Friday. We'll see a little break Friday night into Saturday before another round of light snow slides through the region later Saturday into Saturday night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
