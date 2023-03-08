Tracking a few rounds of precipitation this week

Today's precipitation will be the first of 3 rounds that we are tracking this week. Precipitation will stay light, but we may see a few periods of light snow and rain mixed together. Highs today will warm to near 38° this afternoon. Round two arrives in the area tomorrow. Highs will again be mild with peak temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow will be likely tomorrow, tomorrow night, and into Friday. This second wave will be the strongest one we are tracking this week. Heavy snow is expected later Thursday into Thursday night with this storm winding down throughout the day on Friday. We'll see a little break Friday night into Saturday before another round of light snow slides through the region later Saturday into Saturday night.