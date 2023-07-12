Tracking a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms to finish out this week

Temperatures will be a touch warmer today than yesterday. Highs will hit close to 80° this afternoon with light winds out of the east. The showers and thunderstorms slide by overnight with a few lingering into early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be warmer with light winds out of the west northwest. Highs close in on the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon for parts of southeastern Minnesota. I'm seeing another round of showers and thunderstorms to slide by the area on Friday before we have a dry and mild weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-80s both days. Temperatures look to get hotter later next week with a shot at 90° heat returning.