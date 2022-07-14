Tracking a few rounds of thunderstorms heading into the weekend
Today is shaping up to be another pleasant summer day across the region.
Expect plenty of sunshine again with light winds throughout the day. Highs will hit the lower 80s this afternoon. I'm seeing a chance of thunderstorms arriving in the area overnight tonight with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday. Highs warm to the mid-80s tomorrow through Sunday with warmer temperatures early in next week's work week. This weekend will feature a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and then again on Sunday.
Highs will hit the lower 80s with light winds today through Thursday.