Tracking a few rounds of thunderstorms heading into the weekend

Today is shaping up to be another pleasant summer day across the region.

July 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine again with light winds throughout the day. Highs will hit the lower 80s this afternoon. I'm seeing a chance of thunderstorms arriving in the area overnight tonight with a chance of thunderstorms on Friday. Highs warm to the mid-80s tomorrow through Sunday with warmer temperatures early in next week's work week. This weekend will feature a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and then again on Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
