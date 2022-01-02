Tracking a Modest Warm Up to Start the Work Week
We'll see highs back in the double digits above soon
Lots of sunshine in store for Sunday. Temperatures start off below zero and climb into the single digits above for the afternoon. The wind stays light today as it turns to the southwest around 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures slowly improve with each day in the early part of the week. Teens for Monday with 20s above on Tuesday. A chance for light snow on Wednesday drops highs back into the single digits to finish out the work week.
