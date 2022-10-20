Tracking a steady rise in our high temperatures through the weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine today through most of the weekend. This morning will be cool, but the afternoon hours look quite mild with lighter winds out of the northwest. Tonight will be mild as well for this time of year. Temperatures to start off Friday morning will be in the lower 40s and we warm into the mid-60s to finish out this work week. Both highs and lows will be mild Saturday and Sunday. We start off Saturday in the lower 40s like Friday, but temperatures will have a chance of warming into the lower and mid-70s by the afternoon around the area. A south breeze picks up Saturday night keeping us quite warm as we only fall into the mid-50s by Sunday morning. We warm back into the 70s Sunday before a low pressure system arrives in the region Sunday night into Monday. This will bring our next chance at any precipitation and may even come in the form of rain and thunderstorms for Monday.

