Tracking another chance of rain and storms

Highs will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with light winds out of the northwest making for generally pleasant summer day ahead. Rain and storms are forecast for tonight with a chance of showers lingering into Friday. Temperatures tomorrow look to be just a touch warmer than today. Winds will be out of the west Friday around 5-15 mph. I'm seeing a sunny and quiet weekend ahead. Highs hit the lower 80s Saturday highs closer to 80° on Sunday. Both weekend days appear to stay dry and breeze with west winds gusting into the teens. I'm seeing a return of warmer temperatures this coming week. By midweek we may be back up in the mid to upper 80s with a couple chances of pop-up T-storms along the way.