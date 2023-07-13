Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking another chance of rain and storms

We'll stay dry most of our day ahead, but a line of showers and storms is forecast to drop across Minnesota tonight and move into our area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with light winds out of the northwest making for generally pleasant summer day ahead. Rain and storms are forecast for tonight with a chance of showers lingering into Friday. Temperatures tomorrow look to be just a touch warmer than today. Winds will be out of the west Friday around 5-15 mph. I'm seeing a sunny and quiet weekend ahead. Highs hit the lower 80s Saturday highs closer to 80° on Sunday. Both weekend days appear to stay dry and breeze with west winds gusting into the teens. I'm seeing a return of warmer temperatures this coming week. By midweek we may be back up in the mid to upper 80s with a couple chances of pop-up T-storms along the way.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms to finish out this week
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: How does a storm qualify as 'severe?'
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Additional showers possible this week
2d ago
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


071223-Winona County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: Winona County Fair on July 12, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Med City FC's Andy Wilkinson
Sports
Might there be a fifth season for Med City FC standout Andy Wilkinson?
13h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Minnesota man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting Olmsted County girls
14h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Prep
Byron's Adam Glynn picks the University of Sioux Falls for football
16h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff