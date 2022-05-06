Tracking changes for the weekend
Saturday is shaping up to be mild, sunny, and warm before showers return to the area Sunday.
Besides a slight chance of a few showers this morning, the rest of the day will be dry. We'll top off close to 60° this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a little breeze out of the southeast on Saturday, but tomorrow is shaping up to be a really nice day. Showers move out of the Dakotas and head our direction for Mother's Day.
Our region has more cold core funnel clouds than anywhere else in the United States.
We look to stay dry today, but our next chance of rain showers will be possible before we finish the work week.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the May weather pattern.