Read Today's Paper Friday, May 6
Weather

Tracking changes for the weekend

Saturday is shaping up to be mild, sunny, and warm before showers return to the area Sunday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 06, 2022 12:00 AM
Besides a slight chance of a few showers this morning, the rest of the day will be dry. We'll top off close to 60° this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a little breeze out of the southeast on Saturday, but tomorrow is shaping up to be a really nice day. Showers move out of the Dakotas and head our direction for Mother's Day.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

