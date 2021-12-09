Tracking heavy snow for the area

This first wave today will stay light in terms of precipitation, but roads could get a little slick for parts of the area. More snow slides out of the Plains and through the southern half of Minnesota Friday. We are looking at picking up around 4-8 inches of fresh new snow here in Rochester Friday. The snow will come to an end late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 20s Saturday and then 30s forecast for Sunday.

