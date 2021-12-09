SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Tracking heavy snow for the area

Light snow and wintry mix will be possible throughout the day ahead, but heavier snow is forecast for Friday.

Storm Tracker Team
POST BULLETIN
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 08, 2021 11:00 PM
This first wave today will stay light in terms of precipitation, but roads could get a little slick for parts of the area. More snow slides out of the Plains and through the southern half of Minnesota Friday. We are looking at picking up around 4-8 inches of fresh new snow here in Rochester Friday. The snow will come to an end late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 20s Saturday and then 30s forecast for Sunday.

