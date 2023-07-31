Tracking midweek showers and warmer temperatures

I'm seeing a really nice day ahead for us. Highs will warm into the lower 80s for Rochester with plenty of sunshine and light winds. We stay clear tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 60° to start off Tuesday. A cookie cutter forecast for tomorrow as again we'll peak in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and light winds. I'm seeing showers possible for us Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a touch more wind out of the south with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday is our hot day of this forecast. Highs peak near 90° Thursday afternoon with highs still in the mid-80s forecast for Friday and Saturday.