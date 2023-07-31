Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking midweek showers and warmer temperatures

We'll kick off this work week on a sunny and mild note, but temperatures rev up midweek with chances of showers.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing a really nice day ahead for us. Highs will warm into the lower 80s for Rochester with plenty of sunshine and light winds. We stay clear tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 60° to start off Tuesday. A cookie cutter forecast for tomorrow as again we'll peak in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and light winds. I'm seeing showers possible for us Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a touch more wind out of the south with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday is our hot day of this forecast. Highs peak near 90° Thursday afternoon with highs still in the mid-80s forecast for Friday and Saturday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
