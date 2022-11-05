SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tracking more rain today

An area of low pressure continues to slide northward across the region keeping us cool, wet, and breezy most of the day ahead.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Rain showers will continue through midday and parts of the afternoon before lifting to the north and east of our area. This first day of Minnesota's deer opener will stay cold with upper 30s and lower 40s expected all day long. Winds will shift throughout the day with north winds eventually going to the west. Gusts today could reach into the lower 30s at times. Drier air filters in for our Sunday forecast. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and lower 50s tomorrow, but it will be breezy again. Winds will pick up out of the west Sunday with gusts into the upper 20s throughout the afternoon.

Winds will finally back off early in the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with upper 40s and light winds. Midweek will bring a small boost in our temperatures with some 50s and lower 60s. The warmer air will come with a few chances of rain showers. Right now I'm seeing a chillier forecast for next weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
