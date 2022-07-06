SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking our chances of T-storms the rest of this work week

Today through Friday will feature a few chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 06, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll stay mostly cloudy today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Thursday is shaping up to be similar, but a little warmer. Highs tomorrow through Saturday will top off near or just above 80°. I'm seeing a chance of pop-up thunderstorms for both Thursday and Friday with a dry and mostly sunny Saturday to follow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
