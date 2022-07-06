Tracking our chances of T-storms the rest of this work week
Today through Friday will feature a few chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
We'll stay mostly cloudy today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Thursday is shaping up to be similar, but a little warmer. Highs tomorrow through Saturday will top off near or just above 80°. I'm seeing a chance of pop-up thunderstorms for both Thursday and Friday with a dry and mostly sunny Saturday to follow.
A frontal boundary stalled over our region will make for a wet 4th of July