Tracking periods of rain, wintry mix, and snow

This winter storm will continue today with areas of southeastern Minnesota dealing with rain, freezing rain, and then snow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 03, 2023 12:00 AM
The main threat for our area will be the potential of ice to glaze roads, walkways, and other surfaces. Temperatures will stay mild today which will lead to some rain and freezing rain before turning to wintry mix and then snow later this evening. The precipitation stays in the form of snow tonight and part of Wednesday before this system kicks east of us. Snow amounts don't look that impressive here and we'll end up with lower single digits and not the heavy and higher amounts expected in West Central Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities. Highs today will hit the mid-30s with lower 30s still expected tomorrow. I'm not seeing any return of arctic air in this forecast, but highs will be just a touch cooler toward the end of this week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
