Tracking periods of rain, wintry mix, and snow

The main threat for our area will be the potential of ice to glaze roads, walkways, and other surfaces. Temperatures will stay mild today which will lead to some rain and freezing rain before turning to wintry mix and then snow later this evening. The precipitation stays in the form of snow tonight and part of Wednesday before this system kicks east of us. Snow amounts don't look that impressive here and we'll end up with lower single digits and not the heavy and higher amounts expected in West Central Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities. Highs today will hit the mid-30s with lower 30s still expected tomorrow. I'm not seeing any return of arctic air in this forecast, but highs will be just a touch cooler toward the end of this week.