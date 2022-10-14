We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking rain and snow across Minnesota

Snow showers will transition to areas of light rain and some snow as we move throughout the day ahead.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The snow showers in northern Minnesota will slowly drift south and southeast today, but by the time it reaches our area I'm seeing any chance of precipitation come down in the form of light rain showers. Most of the precipitation will likely stay to our north, but it can't be ruled out. Winds will still stay breezy today with gusts out of the northwest hitting the lower 20 mph range. Lows tonight drop down near or just below freezing to start off Saturday. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the weekend, but still looks cool. Highs tomorrow top off in the lower 50s with a west wind still gusting to the lower 20s. Temps start to back off again heading into early next week with highs Sunday in the mid to upper 40s and only lower 40s expected for Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: When do we usually get the first snow?
Essentially, it has to be cold enough to snow at a time when a weather system capable of bringing precipitation is in the area.
October 13, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chilly fall days ahead
Highs will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the weekend.
October 13, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
October remains dry
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the fall weather pattern
October 12, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Zinnia frost.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for October 12th, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
October 12, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka