Tracking rain and snow across Minnesota

The snow showers in northern Minnesota will slowly drift south and southeast today, but by the time it reaches our area I'm seeing any chance of precipitation come down in the form of light rain showers. Most of the precipitation will likely stay to our north, but it can't be ruled out. Winds will still stay breezy today with gusts out of the northwest hitting the lower 20 mph range. Lows tonight drop down near or just below freezing to start off Saturday. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the weekend, but still looks cool. Highs tomorrow top off in the lower 50s with a west wind still gusting to the lower 20s. Temps start to back off again heading into early next week with highs Sunday in the mid to upper 40s and only lower 40s expected for Monday.