Weather

Tracking rain and snow at the end of this work week

Pleasant weather in the area today with warmer temperatures tomorrow and Thursday.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM

Plenty of sunshine ahead of us today. Highs will hit close to the freezing mark with light winds out of the south. The breeze picks up tomorrow out of the south again with gusts into the upper 20s. This south wind will help boost our temperatures into the lower 40s. The warm air is around all day Thursday, but our weather will be changing. An area of lower pressure will slide out of the Dakotas bringing rain to the Rochester area on Thursday. Some of this rain will turn to snow Thursday night with snow looking likely on Friday. We may even have some snow showers lingering into Saturday. This weekend stays cool with highs in the 20s with highs back into the 30s and 40s for next week's work week.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
