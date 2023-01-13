Tracking rain and snow next week after a mild weekend

Temperatures will warm up nicely this weekend. It will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday with a south wind gusting into the lower 20s. This south wind will help boost our temperatures into the mid-30s tomorrow and close to 40° by Sunday! The mild air sticks around for Monday as an area of low pressure lifts into the region bringing with it our next chance of precipitation. I'm seeing a decent shot at rain throughout the day Monday with a chance of rain and snow into Tuesday. A second system appears on the horizon bringing yet another round of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. This second low pressure system may bring a slight chance of wintry mix turning to snow late Wednesday with the chance of snow lingering into Thursday. Highs look to stay mild all of next week.