Tracking rain and snow next week after a mild weekend

Temperatures will hit the lower 20s today with a lot less wind making for a quiet January day, but warmer temperatures are not too far away.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will warm up nicely this weekend. It will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday with a south wind gusting into the lower 20s. This south wind will help boost our temperatures into the mid-30s tomorrow and close to 40° by Sunday! The mild air sticks around for Monday as an area of low pressure lifts into the region bringing with it our next chance of precipitation. I'm seeing a decent shot at rain throughout the day Monday with a chance of rain and snow into Tuesday. A second system appears on the horizon bringing yet another round of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. This second low pressure system may bring a slight chance of wintry mix turning to snow late Wednesday with the chance of snow lingering into Thursday. Highs look to stay mild all of next week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
