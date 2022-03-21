Tracking rain and snow this week
An area of lower pressure will slide out of the Dakotas late today and bring areas of rain and snow to Minnesota.
Here in the Rochester area we can expect another warm day ahead. Highs will hit in the mid to upper 60s. A few very light rain showers will be possible today, but our better shot at any precipitation arrives tonight into Tuesday. Colder air will move into the region behind the initial areas of rain which looks turn the rain to wet snow mixed with rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Records show that our temperatures are rising and the frequency of big rain events is increasing, while those days of minus 30 and minus 40 temperatures are become less frequent, a state climatologist reports.