Tracking rain and snow this week

An area of lower pressure will slide out of the Dakotas late today and bring areas of rain and snow to Minnesota.

March 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Here in the Rochester area we can expect another warm day ahead. Highs will hit in the mid to upper 60s. A few very light rain showers will be possible today, but our better shot at any precipitation arrives tonight into Tuesday. Colder air will move into the region behind the initial areas of rain which looks turn the rain to wet snow mixed with rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

