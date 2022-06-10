SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Tracking rain and thunderstorm for this weekend

Although the weekend doesn't appear to be a washout, a few chances of precipitation appear to be on the way.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
June 10, 2022 12:00 AM
We close out this work week with highs reaching into the mid and upper 70s. Watch for an isolated thunderstorm to pop up this afternoon, but most of the day will stay dry. Showers will start to drop down our way from northwestern Minnesota throughout the day on Saturday. The early morning hours look to stay dry with showers and some thunderstorms possible midday and into the late afternoon. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the upper 70s to near 80°.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
