Tracking rain and thunderstorm for this weekend

We close out this work week with highs reaching into the mid and upper 70s. Watch for an isolated thunderstorm to pop up this afternoon, but most of the day will stay dry. Showers will start to drop down our way from northwestern Minnesota throughout the day on Saturday. The early morning hours look to stay dry with showers and some thunderstorms possible midday and into the late afternoon. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the upper 70s to near 80°.