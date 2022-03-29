Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
Tracking rain chances

After a dry start to this Tuesday we'll see some showers developing.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Increasing clouds today with a major storm system on the way. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph. Rain showers will be moving into the region by the afternoon and evening hours, there is even a chance for a few rumbles of thunder tonight with lows above freezing.

The rain continues on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s before the colder side of this system starts to drag down cooler air to change any rain shower over to a snow shower late Wednesday night. Rainfall accumulation looks to be between a quarter and a half an inch from this system with some slushy snow accumulation to follow on Thursday morning with highs barely in the low 30s.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the 40s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

