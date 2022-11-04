Tracking rain showers to finish out this week

Temperatures look to steadily fall throughout the morning and hover in the lower 40s by midday and through the afternoon. The areas of rain showers will still be possible overnight as another area of lower pressure builds to our south and lifts up through Iowa and then across Wisconsin on Saturday. This will keep us cloudy, cool, and potentially wet most of our first day of the weekend. If you are planning on joining in the hunt for this weekend's deer opener for Minnesota then grab the waterproof jacket for our area. Dry conditions will be likely for western and most of northern Minnesota Saturday while we stay with the frequent chances of rain. The rain slowly tapers off later Saturday leaving us with 30s to wake up to on Sunday morning with a little milder close to the weekend. Highs Sunday will peak in the lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Both weekend days will be breezy for southeastern Minnesota with gusts into the 20s. Temperatures look to moderate through the first half of next week with a bigger cool down toward next weekend.