SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking rain showers to finish out this week

Periods of rain showers can be expected today with more rain moving in from our south for tonight and Saturday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures look to steadily fall throughout the morning and hover in the lower 40s by midday and through the afternoon. The areas of rain showers will still be possible overnight as another area of lower pressure builds to our south and lifts up through Iowa and then across Wisconsin on Saturday. This will keep us cloudy, cool, and potentially wet most of our first day of the weekend. If you are planning on joining in the hunt for this weekend's deer opener for Minnesota then grab the waterproof jacket for our area. Dry conditions will be likely for western and most of northern Minnesota Saturday while we stay with the frequent chances of rain. The rain slowly tapers off later Saturday leaving us with 30s to wake up to on Sunday morning with a little milder close to the weekend. Highs Sunday will peak in the lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Both weekend days will be breezy for southeastern Minnesota with gusts into the 20s. Temperatures look to moderate through the first half of next week with a bigger cool down toward next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
A low, brown river winds between banks covered in brown grass.
Weather
Drought conditions worsen in North Dakota, Minnesota
WDAY Chief Meteorologist John Wheeler said that had such conditions existed in June and July "it would have been tragic" for crops in the region. But coming at this point in the fall, negative impacts have been greatly reduced, said Wheeler, who added that one thing gardeners may want to do is provide young trees with a hardy watering before things freeze up.
November 03, 2022 04:55 PM
 · 
By  David Olson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Armistice Day blizzard of 1940 is an example of an early-season severe winter storm
The storm hit this region suddenly on Nov. 11, 1940, killing 154 people in the Upper Midwest.
November 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild, but windy today before rain moves in to finish this week
Highs will come close to 70° again this afternoon, but expect the south breeze to continue to blow.
November 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Changing pattern; snowy and colder
StormTRACKER Meteorologist looks at the evolving wintry weather pattern
November 02, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler