Tracking showers and a little cooler temperatures
A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A few showers will be possible into the overnight hours as well. We'll warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with similar temperatures expected tomorrow. Wednesday looks like a mild day, but there will be a breeze in the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the 70s Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s for the weekend.
Relatively cool water and strong upper-level winds steer most hurricanes elsewhere.
If a hurricane is deemed particularly memorable or devastating, then the name is retired and replaced with a new name.