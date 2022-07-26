SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tracking showers and a little cooler temperatures

A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 26, 2022 12:00 AM
A few showers will be possible into the overnight hours as well. We'll warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with similar temperatures expected tomorrow. Wednesday looks like a mild day, but there will be a breeze in the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the 70s Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s for the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
