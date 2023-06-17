Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking showers and thundershowers for Father's Day

Today's weather is shaping up to be quite nice for a summer day, but a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the south and look to stay under 10 mph. This will make for the pick day of the weekend. A cold front to our west will slide our direction bringing a chance of thunderstorms tonight and then tomorrow as well. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s tomorrow with more hot weather heading our direction in the work week. Highs Monday peak in the upper 80s with a shot at 90° heat Tuesday through Thursday. a few showers and thunderstorms may return to the forecast later next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
