Tracking showers and thundershowers for Father's Day

Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the south and look to stay under 10 mph. This will make for the pick day of the weekend. A cold front to our west will slide our direction bringing a chance of thunderstorms tonight and then tomorrow as well. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s tomorrow with more hot weather heading our direction in the work week. Highs Monday peak in the upper 80s with a shot at 90° heat Tuesday through Thursday. a few showers and thunderstorms may return to the forecast later next week.