Tracking showers and thundershowers for Saturday

Winds will be light today with highs hitting close to 80° under a sunny sky. This will make for a very pleasant finish to the work week. I'm seeing us stay dry into the first part of Saturday before a cold front drops from north to south across Minnesota bringing a chance of showers and thundershowers along the boundary. Behind this cold front we'll cool down quite a bit. Highs tomorrow will peak close to 80° again with temperatures struggling to reach 70° Sunday. I'm seeing dry conditions last Sunday through most of next week's work week. Highs will slowly start to warm again with mid-80s arriving by Wednesday.