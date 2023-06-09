99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking showers and thundershowers for Saturday

We'll finish out this work week on a sunny and very mild note.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be light today with highs hitting close to 80° under a sunny sky. This will make for a very pleasant finish to the work week. I'm seeing us stay dry into the first part of Saturday before a cold front drops from north to south across Minnesota bringing a chance of showers and thundershowers along the boundary. Behind this cold front we'll cool down quite a bit. Highs tomorrow will peak close to 80° again with temperatures struggling to reach 70° Sunday. I'm seeing dry conditions last Sunday through most of next week's work week. Highs will slowly start to warm again with mid-80s arriving by Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Wind cools in the summer, but it isn't wind chill
June 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warm temperatures continue
June 08, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Hot and Dry.JPG
Weather
Hot and (mostly) dry weather persists
June 07, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Prep
Blooming Prairie's Forsberg now a two-time state high jump champion
June 08, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
Prep
State softball: Offensive outburst sends St. Charles past St. Agnes and into Class AA state championship
June 08, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PossAbilities ArtAbilities
Arts and Entertainment
'Where creativity leads us': ArtAbilities studio grows artists with disabilities in Rochester
June 08, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Winona, Delano Class AAA state quarterfinal softball
Prep
Photos: Winona, Delano Class AAA state quarterfinal softball on June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott