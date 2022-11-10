SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tracking showers and thunderstorms before the cold arrives

A cold front will sweep across southern Minnesota the first half of the day bringing a chance of thunderstorms and falling temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will hold in the lower to mid-60s through midday before the cold front pushes past us. This front will keep our chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area through the first half of the day. Behind this front our temperatures will fall from the 60s to lower 40s by this evening. The cold will continue to pile into the region to finish out this week. Highs tomorrow will only make it to near freezing. Winds will be be gusty out of the west making it feel even colder tomorrow. We stay cold all weekend and into next week as well. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak near 30°.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
