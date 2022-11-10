Tracking showers and thunderstorms before the cold arrives

Temperatures will hold in the lower to mid-60s through midday before the cold front pushes past us. This front will keep our chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area through the first half of the day. Behind this front our temperatures will fall from the 60s to lower 40s by this evening. The cold will continue to pile into the region to finish out this week. Highs tomorrow will only make it to near freezing. Winds will be be gusty out of the west making it feel even colder tomorrow. We stay cold all weekend and into next week as well. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak near 30°.