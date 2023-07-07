Tracking showers before a sunny and mild weekend

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers will be possible later today with a sunny and decent weekend to follow.

Today at 12:00 AM

Highs today will warm into the mid and upper 70s around the area. Most of the day ahead will stay dry, but showers will be possible later with a better chance of precipitation overnight. A few showers may linger into very early parts of Saturday before the clouds push out of the area leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Highs will top off in the upper 70s tomorrow with light north winds making for a very pleasant Saturday afternoon. I'm seeing us stay fairly clear tomorrow night with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the west and with sunshine again will make for a nice close to our weekend. Showers and thunderstorms return to the area on Monday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
