Tracking showers before we finish the work week
Expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs reaching near 60°.
Our next chance of precipitation arrives in the area Thursday night into Friday. Watch for showers to move through southern Minnesota during that time. We dry out heading into Saturday with lower and mi-60s for the weekend. There is a chance of a few showers interrupting Mother's Day in the region. Highs are looking warmer next week with a few days in the 70s.
The classic definition is that a shower is brief whereas rain is steady.
Gradual clearing is expected as the morning rain showers push eastward.
Our region had brutally cold winters with hot and dry summers.