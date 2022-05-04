SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Wednesday, May 4
Tracking showers before we finish the work week

Expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs reaching near 60°.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Our next chance of precipitation arrives in the area Thursday night into Friday. Watch for showers to move through southern Minnesota during that time. We dry out heading into Saturday with lower and mi-60s for the weekend. There is a chance of a few showers interrupting Mother's Day in the region. Highs are looking warmer next week with a few days in the 70s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

