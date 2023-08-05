Tracking showers to close out this weekend

Temperatures will warm nicely this afternoon into the mid-80s. Clouds will increase later on with only a very small chance of a shower late in the day. I'm seeing a better shot at precipitation to arrive overnight and into Sunday as this next low pressure system moves through the region. We stay mild tonight with overnight lows in the mid-60s, but we'll be much cooler tomorrow with the rain cooled air. Highs Sunday may only peak in the mid-70s around us. Showers may linger into Sunday night with a dry and sunny Monday outlook. Winds will pick up on the back side of this system with a north wind gusting to near 30 mph Sunday night and still into the mid-20s out of the northwest Monday. Temperatures next week won't be as hot as what we've experienced lately. I'm seeing most days only warm into the 70s. Watch for another chance of showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday.