Tracking showers to move through today
We stay cooler with afternoon temperatures reaching near 70° with showers likely throughout the day.
After the showers move out today we can expect a quieter weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s around the area. Winds will be light Sunday, but I am seeing a little breeze throughout the day on Saturday. As we head back to work next week Monday is looking dry most of the day with a weak front forecast to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms around Monday night.
Air is not heated up very much by sunlight.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the August forecast