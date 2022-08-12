SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking showers to move through today

We stay cooler with afternoon temperatures reaching near 70° with showers likely throughout the day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After the showers move out today we can expect a quieter weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s around the area. Winds will be light Sunday, but I am seeing a little breeze throughout the day on Saturday. As we head back to work next week Monday is looking dry most of the day with a weak front forecast to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms around Monday night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The temperature in sunshine is not what you think it is
Air is not heated up very much by sunlight.
August 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Clouds and shower chances on the way
Temperatures warm up for the weekend.
August 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
A weaker jet stream leads to less weather
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the August forecast
August 10, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Lake sallie sunset.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for August 10, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
August 10, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt