Tracking snow and cold the rest of this week

Today will stay cold with light winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will stay fairly steady around 5° throughout the day. Our next weather producer approaches the second half of Wednesday bringing another round of snow midweek. This next low pressure system may take its time departing the area which could leave us with snow Wednesday, and more snow showers lingering both Thursday and Friday. This system looks to finally pass east of us Christmas Eve, but we will continue to stay cold. Highs Saturday peak in the mid-single digits with single digit highs still expected for Christmas Day.