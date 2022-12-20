SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tracking snow and cold the rest of this week

Temperatures will only hit the lower single digits today through this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
December 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will stay cold with light winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will stay fairly steady around 5° throughout the day. Our next weather producer approaches the second half of Wednesday bringing another round of snow midweek. This next low pressure system may take its time departing the area which could leave us with snow Wednesday, and more snow showers lingering both Thursday and Friday. This system looks to finally pass east of us Christmas Eve, but we will continue to stay cold. Highs Saturday peak in the mid-single digits with single digit highs still expected for Christmas Day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
