Tracking snow and cold the rest of this week
Temperatures will only hit the lower single digits today through this weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will stay cold with light winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will stay fairly steady around 5° throughout the day. Our next weather producer approaches the second half of Wednesday bringing another round of snow midweek. This next low pressure system may take its time departing the area which could leave us with snow Wednesday, and more snow showers lingering both Thursday and Friday. This system looks to finally pass east of us Christmas Eve, but we will continue to stay cold. Highs Saturday peak in the mid-single digits with single digit highs still expected for Christmas Day.
Impurities in the water affect the growth pattern which can make some icicles form with ribbed edges.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.