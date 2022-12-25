Tracking snow for Christmas Day

A quick moving area of low pressure will move through the Dakotas today and then into western Iowa this evening. In doing so, this system will bring some snow into our region, especially during the late afternoon and into the evening hours.

The snow will generally be light, but it may be steady enough to produce some snowfall accumulations around 1-3 inches across the region. The snow will then begin to exit our region during the late night hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies on Monday. The winds associated with this system will not be strong, and thus only isolated areas of blowing and drifting will be possible.

In the mean time, temperatures will remain in the single digits for a high today and then down to around 0° for tonight. However, as we head through the week ahead, temperatures will be on the increase with highs reaching the mid-30s by Wednesday. Some rain and snow showers will be a possibility towards the end of the week with temperatures likely remaining in the lower-30s for a high through New Years Weekend.