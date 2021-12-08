SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking snow to finish out the work week

Temperatures will gradually get warmer through midweek with highs reaching above freezing tomorrow.

Storm Tracker Team
POST BULLETIN
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 07, 2021 11:00 PM
Share

We stay dry today with a partly cloudy sky. High temps this afternoon peak in the mid-20s. We'll be warmer tomorrow with a chance of snow. Most of the snow will fall to our north, but we'll still have a chance to accumulated a little throughout the day. The better chance of accumulating snow arrives on Friday. A wave will lift out of the Plains and pass by the region near us. This appears to be enough to shovel and some in the region will get enough to get out the snow blower. Looking ahead toward next week, we have some fairly mild weather on the way with a few days reaching into the 40s to near 50°.

Storm Tracker Team
POST BULLETIN

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: WEATHERMINNESOTA
What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler