Tracking snow to finish out the work week

We stay dry today with a partly cloudy sky. High temps this afternoon peak in the mid-20s. We'll be warmer tomorrow with a chance of snow. Most of the snow will fall to our north, but we'll still have a chance to accumulated a little throughout the day. The better chance of accumulating snow arrives on Friday. A wave will lift out of the Plains and pass by the region near us. This appears to be enough to shovel and some in the region will get enough to get out the snow blower. Looking ahead toward next week, we have some fairly mild weather on the way with a few days reaching into the 40s to near 50°.

