Tracking snow to move through the area tonight and into early tomorrow

Ahead of this snow we will warm into the lower 40s with a breeze starting out of the southwest and then switching to the northwest. We could have a few areas of light rain showers before our precipitation switches to light snow. I'm not expecting much in terms of accumulations, but watch for some slick roads Thursday morning. Snow may linger into the early morning commute before coming to an end tomorrow. Tomorrow will be one of the cooler days of the forecast ahead. I'm seeing highs work their way into the upper 30s with a north wind close to 10 mph. Temperatures rebound by Friday as we warm back up into the mid-40s. I'm seeing more mid-40s over the weekend.