Tracking snow to move through the area tonight and into early tomorrow

A band of snow will move out of South Dakota later today with snow arriving in southeastern Minnesota tonight.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Ahead of this snow we will warm into the lower 40s with a breeze starting out of the southwest and then switching to the northwest. We could have a few areas of light rain showers before our precipitation switches to light snow. I'm not expecting much in terms of accumulations, but watch for some slick roads Thursday morning. Snow may linger into the early morning commute before coming to an end tomorrow. Tomorrow will be one of the cooler days of the forecast ahead. I'm seeing highs work their way into the upper 30s with a north wind close to 10 mph. Temperatures rebound by Friday as we warm back up into the mid-40s. I'm seeing more mid-40s over the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
