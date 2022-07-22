SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tracking thunderstorms this weekend

We'll close out this work week on a warm note as high temperatures hit the upper 80s in Rochester.

July 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds will be a little gusty today out of the southwest. Gusts will make it into the lower 20 mph range throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms move out of the Dakotas Saturday morning and head our way throughout the day. Most of Saturday morning looks to stay dry, but the afternoon and evening hours will feature scattered showers and storms. Storms roll out of the area later Saturday night. In terms of temperatures this weekend, Saturday will be hot with highs near 90° and Sunday will be a little cooler with highs near 80°.

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
