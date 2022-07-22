Tracking thunderstorms this weekend

Winds will be a little gusty today out of the southwest. Gusts will make it into the lower 20 mph range throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms move out of the Dakotas Saturday morning and head our way throughout the day. Most of Saturday morning looks to stay dry, but the afternoon and evening hours will feature scattered showers and storms. Storms roll out of the area later Saturday night. In terms of temperatures this weekend, Saturday will be hot with highs near 90° and Sunday will be a little cooler with highs near 80°.