Tracking two clippers before we turn cold again

Temperatures this week will warm into the 20s to near freezing most days before we have single digit highs back in the region early next week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Ahead of the bitter cold, we'll have a couple rounds of snow. We stay dry today with temperatures warming into the upper 20s with winds staying light out of the west. A weak clipper moves through the region tomorrow bringing light snow showers. Temperatures tomorrow will stay mild again with upper 20s expected. The light snow showers end tomorrow night with a dry Thursday to follow. Thursday won't be as warm, but we'll still hit the lower 20s in the afternoon. Another clipper brings wind and snow Friday to finish out this work week. Behind this second clipper I'm seeing a return of the bitter cold. Highs early next week may stay in the lower to mid-single digits.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
