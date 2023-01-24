Tracking two clippers before we turn cold again

Ahead of the bitter cold, we'll have a couple rounds of snow. We stay dry today with temperatures warming into the upper 20s with winds staying light out of the west. A weak clipper moves through the region tomorrow bringing light snow showers. Temperatures tomorrow will stay mild again with upper 20s expected. The light snow showers end tomorrow night with a dry Thursday to follow. Thursday won't be as warm, but we'll still hit the lower 20s in the afternoon. Another clipper brings wind and snow Friday to finish out this work week. Behind this second clipper I'm seeing a return of the bitter cold. Highs early next week may stay in the lower to mid-single digits.