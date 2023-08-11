Tracking unsettled weather for the region

Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-80s this afternoon. Watch for a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms to move through Minnesota and passed our area. A few T-storms may produce gusty winds and hail this afternoon and evening. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will move away from us overnight leaving our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs tomorrow peak in the lower 80s, but it will be breezy with a northwest wind gusting into the lower 20s. Another system is set to bring more rain to the region before we finish out this weekend. Expect showers to return to the Rochester area the second half of Sunday with showers Sunday night and into part of Monday as well. Temperature back off slightly early next week with highs in the mid-70s forecast Sunday and Monday.