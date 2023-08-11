Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking unsettled weather for the region

We'll wake to some showers in the area with another round of thunderstorms possible later today.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-80s this afternoon. Watch for a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms to move through Minnesota and passed our area. A few T-storms may produce gusty winds and hail this afternoon and evening. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will move away from us overnight leaving our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs tomorrow peak in the lower 80s, but it will be breezy with a northwest wind gusting into the lower 20s. Another system is set to bring more rain to the region before we finish out this weekend. Expect showers to return to the Rochester area the second half of Sunday with showers Sunday night and into part of Monday as well. Temperature back off slightly early next week with highs in the mid-70s forecast Sunday and Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
