Weather

Tracking warm temperatures and chances of T-storms

We look to start off the day dry, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 10, 2022 12:00 AM
A few showers may linger into the first half of the overnight hours. Our temperatures really look to rev up over the next couple of days. Highs will hit the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon with the possibility of upper 80s Thursday. I'm seeing a chance of showers and thunderstorms once again to move into the area Wednesday night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

