Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking warm weather through Independence Day

Temperatures will range from mid-80s to near 90° over the next multiple days before we cooldown midweek.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers will slide by to our south throughout the day ahead. Expect partly sunny sky conditions with temperatures topping off around 85° this afternoon. Winds stay fairly light today. Sunday will be similar to today with more sunshine than clouds. Highs again warm into the mid-80s with winds light out of the north. Temperatures look to soar to near 90° Monday underneath a sunny sky. Winds will switch to the southwest Monday and stay light throughout the day. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and then thunderstorms on Tuesday. We still warm into the upper 80s on Independence Day. The cold front will draw in cooler air midweek with highs back down into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Heating up Monday and Tuesday
June 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mostly dry and warm forecast ahead
June 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms possible today
June 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Members Only
Prep
Photos: Rochester Redhawks, La Crescent baseball Firecracker 92 Legion tournament on June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
063023-Slice of Life
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Tower Report 2023-25.jpg
Business
Engineering report urges city to allow residents to return to Rochester Towers
June 30, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Adam Taylor Fravel
Local
Madeline Kingsbury parents granted temporary custody of Adam Fravel's children
June 30, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson