Tracking warm weather through Independence Day

Showers will slide by to our south throughout the day ahead. Expect partly sunny sky conditions with temperatures topping off around 85° this afternoon. Winds stay fairly light today. Sunday will be similar to today with more sunshine than clouds. Highs again warm into the mid-80s with winds light out of the north. Temperatures look to soar to near 90° Monday underneath a sunny sky. Winds will switch to the southwest Monday and stay light throughout the day. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and then thunderstorms on Tuesday. We still warm into the upper 80s on Independence Day. The cold front will draw in cooler air midweek with highs back down into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.