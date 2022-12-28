Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Tracking warmer days and a few chances of wintry mix

Highs will peak near or above freezing through the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be breezy, but overall mild for December. Highs will peak in the mid-30s with a decent breeze out of the south. The south wind sticks around tonight helping to keep our overnight lows generally mild again. Tomorrow will be fairly overcast with a chance of rain showers turning to wintry mix late in the day. Highs Thursday will top off in the mid-to upper 30s again. Wintry mix and some snow showers linger Thursday night with a dry Friday to follow. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near the freezing mark.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
