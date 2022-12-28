Tracking warmer days and a few chances of wintry mix
Highs will peak near or above freezing through the weekend.
Today will be breezy, but overall mild for December. Highs will peak in the mid-30s with a decent breeze out of the south. The south wind sticks around tonight helping to keep our overnight lows generally mild again. Tomorrow will be fairly overcast with a chance of rain showers turning to wintry mix late in the day. Highs Thursday will top off in the mid-to upper 30s again. Wintry mix and some snow showers linger Thursday night with a dry Friday to follow. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near the freezing mark.
