Dodge County has pulled their snowplows off the roads until 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Travel is not advised as roads are icing over from high winds and blowing snow.
Dangerous travel conditions are expected for portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota through late afternoon as blizzard conditions develop.
Elsewhere, blowing and drifting snow will be more localized, but will still result in hazardous travel at times.
If you must travel, please check ahead to ensure roads are open.
Hazard: Wintry mix with freezing drizzle; strong winds; blowing and drifting snow; bitter wind chills.
Impact: Slippery roadways and sidewalks; difficult driving high profile vehicles; poor visibility; roadways blocked by snow drifts; and frostbite in a matter of minutes.
Timing: Wintry mix ending mid-morning; sustained winds increase through noon and then very slowly drop through day decreasing below 20 mph this evening; temperatures decrease starting mid-morning.
According to MN511, roads are completely covered with snow: